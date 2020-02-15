Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
(309) 245-2452
Resources
More Obituaries for Nivia Bouchez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nivia E. Bouchez


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nivia E. Bouchez Obituary
Nivia E. Bouchez
HANNA CITY - Nivia E. Bouchez, 81, of Hanna City passed away at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Farmington Country Manor.
She was born on April 3, 1938, in Republic of Panama to Aquilino and Herminia (Agudelo-Miranda) Sánchez-Garcia.
Surviving are six children, Kathrine Bouchez of Phoenix, AZ, Richard (Donna) Bouchez of Pleasant Valley, IL, Herminia "Marie" (Thomas) Inglis of Hanna City, IL, Robert (Debra) Bouchez of Bartonville, IL, Denise Siadek of Hanna City, IL, and Annette (Rocky) Hemp of West Palm Beach, FL; 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Nivia was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.
Nivia retired from Kroger. She loved to read and spend time with her grandchildren.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded with Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Homes in Farmington, IL.
To make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nivia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -