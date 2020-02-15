|
|
Nivia E. Bouchez
HANNA CITY - Nivia E. Bouchez, 81, of Hanna City passed away at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Farmington Country Manor.
She was born on April 3, 1938, in Republic of Panama to Aquilino and Herminia (Agudelo-Miranda) Sánchez-Garcia.
Surviving are six children, Kathrine Bouchez of Phoenix, AZ, Richard (Donna) Bouchez of Pleasant Valley, IL, Herminia "Marie" (Thomas) Inglis of Hanna City, IL, Robert (Debra) Bouchez of Bartonville, IL, Denise Siadek of Hanna City, IL, and Annette (Rocky) Hemp of West Palm Beach, FL; 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Nivia was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.
Nivia retired from Kroger. She loved to read and spend time with her grandchildren.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded with Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Homes in Farmington, IL.
To make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020