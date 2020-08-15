1/1
Nora A. Smith
1927 - 2020
Nora A. Smith
PEORIA - Mrs. Nora A. Smith, 93, of Peoria passed on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Nora married Daniel Smith Sr. in Lexington, MS. He preceded her in death.
Nora is survived by her children, Kattie Lee, Daniel (Denise) Smith Jr., Sally Williams and Maxine Jones; one sister, Everlena Bell; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Simons Mortuary, with a visitation one hour prior at 10 a.m. Nora will be buried at Parkview Cemetery.
Read the full obituary at simonsmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Simons Mortuary
AUG
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Simons Mortuary
