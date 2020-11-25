Norbert P. Zagas
PEKIN - Norbert Peter Zagas, age 69, of Pekin, formerly of Chillicothe, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at his home.
Norbert was born on September 11, 1951, in Boston, MA, to Algirdas and Elfrieda Marie (Voss) Zagas. He married the love of his life, Bernarda Corral, on September 29, 1979, in Chicago, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Bernarda; his son, Peter (Om) Zagas of Yokosuka, Japan; his daughter, Amanda (Drew) Templeton of Chicago, IL; and his granddaughter, Emerson Templeton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Norbert was a senior purchasing buyer for Keystone, retiring in 2015. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin, as well as the Lion's Club and Optimist Club of Chillicothe. Norbert loved his family and he had a passion for cooking and bringing people together. He will be forever missed.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. COVID-19 mitigations will be in effect, with restrictions on social distancing and face coverings. Cremation rites will be accorded, following the services.
Memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care in Peoria.
