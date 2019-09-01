|
|
Norbert "Norb" Schaefer
PEKIN - Norbert Jacob "Norb" Schaefer, 90, of Pekin passed away at 8:50 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at his home.
Born July 20, 1929, in rural Tremont to Chris and Martha (Weyhrich) Schaefer, he married Evelyn M. Ripper on June 30, 1948, in Green Valley. She died on Oct. 23, 1980.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Judith Brown on Aug. 12, 2001; and one sister, Patricia Wilson. He later married Jean Virginia (Stakenas) Jones on Dec. 4, 1982, in Green Valley. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Christie (Chris) Martis of Pekin; one son, Jeff (Patti) Schaefer of Pekin; two step-sons, David (Louise) Jones of Philadelphia, Penn., and Steven (Debra) Jones of Johnsburg; one step-daughter, Barbara Jennings of Washington; fifteen grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren.
He had served in the Illinois Army National Guard.
Norb worked for Thompson Food Basket for 40 years, retiring in 1992 as the President and Chief Executive Officer. Previously, he had worked for Chris Hoerr and Company as a wholesale grocery salesman.
He was a devoted member of St. John's (Sand Prairie) Lutheran Church in rural Green Valley. Norb had served the church as a long-time elder, usher, Sunday school teacher, Sunday school superintendent, church treasurer, Sunday school treasurer and shut-in minister for many years.
Norb was a volunteer counselor for SCORE for 20 years and had served on the boards of The Union Drainage District, Food Retailers Association and the Buyers and Sellers Club of Peoria. He was the recipient of the "Man of the Year Award" in 1993 from the Illinois Food Retailers Association. He was a member of the Tazewell County Farm Bureau and a former member of the Pekin Elk's Lodge.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing and, in the past, golfing and playing poker.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church in rural Green Valley. The Rev. Chris Sansom will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be at Sand Prairie Cemetery in rural Green Valley.
Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Norb's family would like to express gratitude to Morningside of Pekin, the nurse's from Hospice Compassus and Pastor Sansom and DCE Bill Krueger for their special care, visits and concern.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 13443 Townline Road, Green Valley, IL 61534; or Good Shepherd Lutheran School, 3201 Court Street, Pekin, IL 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019