Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
121 West Third Street
Delavan, IL 61734
(309) 244-8242
Norma A. Brennemann


1927 - 2019
Norma A. Brennemann Obituary
Norma A. Brennemann
MORTON - Norma A. Brennemann, 91, of Morton, formerly Delavan, passed away at 5:45 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
She was born Oct. 15, 1927 in Boynton Township, Tazewell County to Arthur John and Golda Mildred Hanes Naffziger. She married Richard W. "Dick" Brennemann on July 30, 1950 in Delavan, and he passed away Feb. 8, 2017.
Surviving are one son, Steve (Peggy) Brennemann of Crane Hill, AL; one daughter, Becky Brennemann of Canton; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Dale, Ronald "Bud", and Dewin.
Norma worked at Caterpillar early on and then became a full time homemaker after having children. She was a member of the Delavan United Methodist Church and its Methodist Women. She enjoyed poetry, playing and watching sports, especially basketball, softball, fishing, and boating, all while devoting a great deal of her life to her special needs daughter.
Cremation has been accorded. A private grave side service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Delavan United Methodist Church Shut In Ministry.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 27 to May 29, 2019
