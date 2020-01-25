|
|
Norma Bader
PEORIA - Norma L. Bader, age 85, of Marengo, WI, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI.
She was born on January 23, 1934, in Peru, IL, the daughter of Terrence and Laurel (Fritz) Martin (Martini). In 1951, she graduated from LaSalle-Peru High School and, in 1955, graduated from the University of Illinois. Norma received a Master's degree from Illinois State University in 1980. For 35 years, she was a preschool special education teacher in Peoria Illinois' District 150, where she touched the lives of countless children.
After her retirement in 1992, she volunteered for Head Start for a short time and was a volunteer coordinator from 2003-2019 at Global Village Fair Trade Shop in Peoria Heights. A voracious reader, Norma enjoyed the arts, traveling and her cats. Above all, she loved staying in touch with family and friends and, especially, her much treasured grandchildren.
Norma, passionate about making the world a better place, was dedicated to causes of social good. As a long-time friend said, "The world has certainly lost a voice for the underdog, a caring heart, a voice of reason, a quick wit and a wonderful sense of humor. She has left a good legacy."
She is survived by her two children, Scott (Heidi) Bader of Sturgeon Bay and Elizabeth (Jordan Grunow) Bader of Marengo; four grandchildren, Justus (Caroline), Marika (Biagio), Betsy and Hannah; her beloved older sister, Jeanne Daykin of Peoria, IL; two sisters-in-law, Connie Bader and Evelyn "Cookie" Bader; and much loved cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers-in-law, James "Jim" Daykin and Ron Bader.
There will be no services held at this time, but a celebration of Norma's life will be held in Peoria at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Global Village Fair Trade Shop, 1308 E. Seiberling Ave., Peoria Heights, IL 61616.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are by the Frost Home for Funerals and Ashland Crematory Service in Ashland, WI.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020