Norma Carlson-Cornwell
PEORIA - Norma Carlson-Cornwell, 78, of Danville, IL, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away at 7:45 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Danville Care Center in Danville, IL.
Norma was born on April 25, 1941, the daughter of Harold and Mae (Elmore) Summers in Peoria, IL. She married Phillip Cornwell on March 6, 1993, and he preceded her in death on December 24, 2017.
Survivors include her son, Tracy (Kelley) Rubini; one sister, Phyllis Scronce of Peoria, IL; and one aunt, Betty Moreland of Las Vegas, NV; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Norma loved the theater and classical music and enjoyed spending her free time painting in oils and watercolors.
A private family service will be held at a later date in Peoria.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion Street, Danville, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please join Norma's family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her Tribute Wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019