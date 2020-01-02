Home

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morton United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:15 AM
Morton United Methodist Church
Norma Drummond


1931 - 2020
Norma Drummond Obituary
Norma Drummond
MORTON – Norma M. Drummond, 88, of Morton, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Norma was born December 2, 1931 in Spring Valley, Ill., to J. Milledge "Buck" and Viola (Bishop) Thomas. She married Gary Drummond on September 11, 1955 in Roanoke, Ill. He preceded her in death on April 12, 2018. Both Gary and Norma believed that through their faith they would once again be reunited.
Surviving are one son, Mark (Carol) Drummond of Quincy, Ill.; one daughter, Lisa (Barry) Cruse of Wheaton, Ill.; five grandchildren, David (Alexandra) Marold, Katie Cruse, Alexander Drummond, Jane Drummond, and Kevin Cruse; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Rona Vickers of Paris, Texas. Norma was preceded in death by her two sisters.
Norma was a 1953 Business Education graduate of Eastern Illinois University where she was a member of the Tri Sigma Sorority and the Pi Omega Pi honorary Fraternity. She was a business education teacher at Rich Township High School in Park Forest, Ill. and a secretary at Caterpillar in Peoria. She was also a substitute teacher at Morton High School.
While Gary never met a golf course he didn't like, Norma never met a card or board game she didn't like.
She was a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary and spent many years as a Cub Scout and Brownie Scout leader in Morton.
Norma was a dedicated member and volunteer at the Morton United Methodist Church, where a funeral service will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, with Pastor Gabe Wanck officiating. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
In honor of Norma's granddaughter, Katie, memorials may be made to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660 or to the Morton United Methodist Church Building Fund.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
