Norma Harness
Norma Harness
EAST PEORIA - Norma K. Harness, 74, of East Peoria, passed away at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
She was born to Mario and Naomi (Williams) Crespi on December 14, 1945, in Murphysboro, IL. She married Harold F. Harness Jr. on November 18, 1963, in Elizabethtown, and he survives. She is also survived by her children, Devin Harness of Texas and Dee Mahony of Pekin; sisters, Ardith (Tony) Grippa of Aliquippa, PA, and Darla Hancock of Carterville, IL; brother, Michael Crespi of Carterville; and 3 grandchildren, Larysa Harness and Brandon and Kaitlyn Mahony.
Norma owned Harness Income Tax Service for 31 years. She was a member of Springfield Road Baptist Church for many years and was generous in many ways. Her life revolved around her children and grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 8. Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Friday, October 9, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Terry Goode officiating. Burial will be at Fondulac Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
