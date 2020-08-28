Norma J. Kuntz
DUNLAP – Norma Jean Kuntz, 85, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 6:24 p.m. at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. She was born April 1, 1935 in Bainbridge Township, Schuyler County, Illinois to parents Alfred and Vivian (Hood) Neuendorf. She married Richard E. Kuntz on October 25, 1958 in Peoria; he survives.
A visitation for Norma will be on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. Her graveside funeral and burial will follow the visitation and will be at 12:00 p.m. at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Rev. Kerry Frantz will officiate. For full obituary please visit www.haskellfuneral.com
