Norma Jean Hurt
TREMONT - Norma Jean Hurt, 82, of Tremont, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Easton Cemetery in Easton, IL. A private visitation will be Friday, February 21. Following services Saturday, a luncheon will follow at the Easton Firehouse.
Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020