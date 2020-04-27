|
|
Norma Jean Schultz-Hampton
PEKIN - Norma Jean Schultz-Hampton of Pekin passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April, 26, 2020, at the age of 85.
Born January 17, 1935, in Mapleton to the late Marshall Bouchez and Susie Scott Bouchez, she was the widow of John Schultz.
Norma was retired from Pekin Hospital after 35 years of service as a Surgical Technician. She enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and going to casinos.
In addition to her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in death by her grandson, Dorian Morgan; brothers, Warren Bouchez, Billy Bouchez and Johnny Bouchez; and son in-law, Michael Johnson.
She is survived by her daughters, Marsha Johnson, Terry (David) Courtright, Carol (Bryan) Woodie and Christy (Bernie) Schultz.
Cremation has been accorded and interment will be held at Maple Ridge Cemetery. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Norma's memory may be made to TAPS.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020