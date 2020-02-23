Home

Norma L. Russell

Norma L. Russell Obituary
Norma L. Russell
CANTON - Norma L. Russell, 95, of Canton passed away peacefully at 6:52 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Renaissance Care Center in Canton.
She was born on October 5, 1924, in Pleasant Township to William R. and Addie F. (Smith) Graham. Norma married Maurice A. Russell on April 18, 1943, in Kahoka, MO. He preceded her in death on July 28, 2017.
Also preceding her in death were her parents and five brothers, Lawrence, William, Robert, Phillip and Marshall.
Surviving are her sister, Wilma Widger; two sisters-in-law, Pat Graham and Natalie Cox; and several generations of nieces and nephews.
She was a member of the Community of Christ Church. She enjoyed her family, friends, traveling and being outside. While they had no children of their own, they had very meaningful relationships with many of their nieces, nephews and special friends.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Private burial will follow in Summum Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Fulton County.
To view Norma's DVD or to leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020
