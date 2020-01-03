|
|
Norma M. Bitner
TRIVOLI – Norma M. Bitner, 93, of Trivoli, passed away at 10:08 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Farmington Country Manor. She was born on April 13, 1926 in Mapleton, IL to John and Naomi (Calhoun) Fletcher. She married Russell K. Bitner on December 14, 1947 in Peoria, he preceded her in death on November 30, 2003.
Norma was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, David Fletcher, and two sisters, Lois Doubet and Shirley Hayward.
Surviving are three children, Wayne Bitner, Connie (Jim) Tresenriter, and Karen (Bob) Hughes; five grandchildren; one step grandson; three great-grandsons; and one sister-in-law, Charolette Fletcher.
Norma retired in 1981 from Caterpillar. She was a member of the Farmington Women of the Moose. After retiring, Norma loved to travel and play bingo.
Services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, where a visitation will be held from 10-11 AM. Rev. Jeremy Lafary will officiate. Burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to SAMS Rescue, Hanna City, IL. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020