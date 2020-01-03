Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
(309) 245-2452
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Bitner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma M. Bitner


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma M. Bitner Obituary
Norma M. Bitner
TRIVOLI – Norma M. Bitner, 93, of Trivoli, passed away at 10:08 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Farmington Country Manor. She was born on April 13, 1926 in Mapleton, IL to John and Naomi (Calhoun) Fletcher. She married Russell K. Bitner on December 14, 1947 in Peoria, he preceded her in death on November 30, 2003.
Norma was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, David Fletcher, and two sisters, Lois Doubet and Shirley Hayward.
Surviving are three children, Wayne Bitner, Connie (Jim) Tresenriter, and Karen (Bob) Hughes; five grandchildren; one step grandson; three great-grandsons; and one sister-in-law, Charolette Fletcher.
Norma retired in 1981 from Caterpillar. She was a member of the Farmington Women of the Moose. After retiring, Norma loved to travel and play bingo.
Services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, where a visitation will be held from 10-11 AM. Rev. Jeremy Lafary will officiate. Burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to SAMS Rescue, Hanna City, IL. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -