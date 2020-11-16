Norma Pigg
BUSHNELL - Norma J. Pigg, 94, of Bushnell, Illinois, passed away at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Wesley Village.
She was born on October 14, 1926, in Mound Township, Illinois, to Byron W. and Olive E. (Bollinger) Ambrosius. She married Lyndall Eugene Pigg in Adair, Illinois, on March 12, 1944. He preceded her in death on October 26, 2020.
Surviving are two children, Steven (Linda) Pigg of Bushnell, IL, and Barbara (Dan) Turner of Rantoul, IL; four grandchildren, Erin (Mike) Von Kannon of Bushnell, IL, Jason (Lindsey) Pigg of Loveland, OH, Nathan (Kathryn) Turner of Champaign, IL, and Stuart (Michelle) Turner of Champaign, IL; 9 great-grandchildren, Avrille (Caden) Turner, Amity, Henri, Clair and Aiden Turner, Dustin and Cameron Pigg and Anna and Nora Von Kannon; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister, Wanda M.; brother, Hoyt C. Ambrosius; and one infant brother.
Martin-Hollis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please find the full obituary and services at www.martinhollisfh.com
