Norma Shirley
HAVANA - Norma Jean (Bell) Shirley, 89, loving wife, and mother of two, of Havana, Illinois, passed away at Heritage Health Care in Chillicothe, IL, on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 5:57 p.m.
She was born on December 11, 1929, to Ruth Angelina (Gardener) Bell and Franklin Harrison Bell. She attended school in Havana, Illinois, completing her education at Havana High School. Norma married Jim Shirley on January 29, 1949, and they raised one son, Timothy (Lynne) Shirley.
Norma held various jobs during summers and taught Sunday School and Bible Study at her church. She enjoyed playing and teaching Bridge with her husband and friends and entered several tournaments. She was an avid crocheter and loved to color and play bingo in her later years. She enjoyed playing bingo at Heritage Health Care and would donate any winnings to OSF Children's Hospital.
Norma is survived by one son and six grandchildren, P.J. (Denise) Daniels, Calista, Payton and Dawson of Wisconsin and Heather Daniels and Dylan Daniels of Havana. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren, five nephews and one niece.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and two sisters, Ruth (Bell) Barrett and Lucy (Bell) Coots.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Hurley Funeral Home in Havana. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow the services at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Havana. The Rev. Dr. Donald Graham will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pets Without Parents.
Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com.
Hurley Funeral Home in Havana is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019