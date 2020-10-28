Norma Williams
HENRY - Norma J. Williams, 77, of Henry passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 7:31 p.m. at her home in Henry.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be planed for later in the spring. Inurnment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Henry.
Memorials may be directed to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Henry is in charge of arrangements.
Norma was born on July 18, 1943, in Peoria, Illinois, to Henry William and Alta (Becker) Buser. She married William J. "Bill" Williams on December 21, 1963, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Camp Grove, IL. He preceded her in death on May 27, 2020.
Surviving are her two children, William James "Billie" (Corlyn) Williams Jr. of Franklin Park, IL, and Susan (David) Bogatitus of Henry; and one sister, Mary (Bob) Haun of Tiskilwa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Scott Williams; and three brothers, Terry, Bill and Roger Buser.
Norma grew up on the farm outside Henry on Yankee Lane; she fondly remembered her youth. She graduated from Henry Senachawine High School. A dedicated Certified Nurses Assistant, she worked many years at St. Joseph Nursing Home in Lacon and did private duty, in-home care giving.
She loved watching her favorite shows and television movies and country music. She stayed up to date on the news, government and politics; always having a solid opinion to share. She so enjoyed playing card around a table with her family and friends, though she cheated like a villain, and casino gaming. She had a great sense of humor.
Norma very much enjoyed the simple pleasures of life and the fruits of her happy marriage; her adoring husband, her cherished children and four grandchildren, Scott Williams, Sophia Bogatitus, Todd Williams and Dixie Williams. She treasured her friendships and extended family deeply. Her home was her favorite place on earth to be and she was always happy to return to Henry.
.
"I'm going home…"