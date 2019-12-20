Home

Grant-Johnson Funeral Home
217 E Main St
Bradford, IL 61421
(866) 699-7711
Norma Y. Barto


1935 - 2019
Norma Y. Barto Obituary
Norma Y. Barto
BRADFORD — Norma Y. Barto, 84, of rural Bradford, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Heritage Health in Walnut, Illinois.
Norma's life was the perfect example of how to live life to the fullest while being at the service of others. She traveled the world, including all seven continents, did mission work in Haiti, and loved sharing her experiences with her family and students. Everyone Norma met was blessed by her kindness and love.
Cremation rites will be accorded by Grant-Johnson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Bradford, Illinois, with Father John Cyr officiating. Memorials may be directed to Norma's favorite charities: Shriners Hospital or . Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
