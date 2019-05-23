Home

Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
(309) 647-1601
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Normalea Rediger Obituary
Normalea Rediger
PEORIA - Normalea Rediger, 96, formerly of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Graham Hospital in Canton.
She was born on March 21, 1923 in Canton to Clarence and Mildred (Bair) Heppenstall. They preceded her in death.
She married Benjamin Rediger. He also preceded her in death along with one sister, Betty Perius.
Surviving is one brother, Robert Heppenstall of Canton.
Normalea graduated from Canton High School in 1941. She worked for Decker Reality and later for Western Weighing and Inspection Bureau in Peoria retiring in 1983. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan, member of a Pinochle Club and Job's Daughters.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Canton. There will be no visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded and the burial of the ashes will be at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton.
Memorials may be made to donor's choice.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakhinesfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 23 to May 25, 2019
