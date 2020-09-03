1/1
Norman D. Wise
EAST PEORIA - Norman D. Wise, age 53, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home in East Peoria.
He was born to Gary and Doris (Gebhardt) Wise on June 25, 1967 in Peoria.
Norman is survived by his son Nathan Wise; three sisters, Peg Wise of Peoria, Barbara (Scott) Jacobs of Peoria, and Jennifer (Jon) DeMaster of Waukegan; longtime companion, Lynne Schall; nieces, Laura (BJ) Ledbetter and Elizabeth Wise; nephews, David (Madison) Kelly and Brandon Wolstenholme; and close friends he thought of as brothers, David, Tim, and Bob Kelly.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents.
He worked for Weise Dock & Door in East Peoria and for Caterpillar in the Maintenance Department.
Norman was an avid Harley rider and loved being a father to Nathan.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services from 4 to 6 PM, with a time of reflection and sharing at 6 PM. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 12 PM on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. Due to Covid-19, masks are required, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Memorials may be made to American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
