Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
201 N Jefferson St
Washburn, IL 61570
(309) 248-7595
Norman Hare


1956 - 2020
Norman Hare Obituary
Norman Hare
WASHBURN - Norman Paul Hare, 64, of Washburn passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 4:15 a.m. at the home of dear friends and care givers, Wayne and Peggy Craig, surrounded by family and friends, after a yearlong battle with cancer.
He was born on March 7, 1956, in Peoria, IL, the son of the late Joseph and Wilma (Kenyon) Hare. He married Terry Schackow on December 7, 1986, who survives.
Norma graduated from Low Point-Washburn High School in 1974. He entered the work force directly out of high school and from his love of trucking drove for over 44 years as an owner/operator for 15 years, and for local trucking companies. In earlier years, he enjoyed deer and raccoon hunting and had an appreciation for old cars and Trans Ams.
Preceding him in death were both his parents and one brother, Wm. Carter Hare.
He is survived by his wife, Terry; and step-children, Ross Schackow of Low Point and Bridget (Eric Tomlinson) of Toluca; along with six grandchildren, Nathaniel, Bryson, Christopher, Hayley, Isabella and Paige. He is also survived by two sisters, Marcia Lynn (Dennis) Morrow of Sebring, FL, and Jan (Mark) Fiscus of East Peoria; sister-in-law, Myra Hare of Washburn; and one brother, Alan (Sandy) Hare of Henry; along with many nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation and cremation rites have been accorded. Private services will be for the family at a later date. Interment will be at Buckingham Cemetery in Low Point.
Memorial donations may be made to the Washburn Christian Church.
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Washburn is handling the arrangements.Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
