Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
775 N Chestnut St
Minonk, IL 61760
(309) 432-3999
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
775 N Chestnut St
Minonk, IL 61760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Krone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Krone


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Krone Obituary
Norman Krone
MINONK - Norman L. Krone, 83, of Minonk, IL, passed away at 3 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
He was born on December 11, 1935, in Manlius, IL, a son of Cecil and Viva Stier Krone. He married Oleta "Jean" Gaede on August 17, 1963, in Rock Falls, IL. She passed away on March 5, 2013.
Survivors include two sons, Richard (Barbara) Krone of Roanoke and John (Tonya) Krone of Minonk; sister, Phyllis Polte of Sheffield, IL; ten grandchildren, Seth (Alyssa Edwards) Stoens, Kimberley (Esaul) Perez, Chevonne (Ramon) Llamas, Melissa (Paul Rients) Krone, Matthew (Suzanne) Krone, Mitchell (Alison Borrego) Krone, Joshua (Kansas) Krone, Jordan (Marqui) Krone, Jonna (Jonathon) Strauch and Amanda Krone; and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jacob Gregory Krone; and three brothers, Wilber, Weston and Marvin.
Norman supported and was a part of the deaf community.
Norman loved to fish and tinker in the garage.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk. Cremation will be accorded.
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is handling arrangements for the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now