Norman Krone
MINONK - Norman L. Krone, 83, of Minonk, IL, passed away at 3 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
He was born on December 11, 1935, in Manlius, IL, a son of Cecil and Viva Stier Krone. He married Oleta "Jean" Gaede on August 17, 1963, in Rock Falls, IL. She passed away on March 5, 2013.
Survivors include two sons, Richard (Barbara) Krone of Roanoke and John (Tonya) Krone of Minonk; sister, Phyllis Polte of Sheffield, IL; ten grandchildren, Seth (Alyssa Edwards) Stoens, Kimberley (Esaul) Perez, Chevonne (Ramon) Llamas, Melissa (Paul Rients) Krone, Matthew (Suzanne) Krone, Mitchell (Alison Borrego) Krone, Joshua (Kansas) Krone, Jordan (Marqui) Krone, Jonna (Jonathon) Strauch and Amanda Krone; and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jacob Gregory Krone; and three brothers, Wilber, Weston and Marvin.
Norman supported and was a part of the deaf community.
Norman loved to fish and tinker in the garage.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk. Cremation will be accorded.
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is handling arrangements for the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019