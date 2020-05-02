|
|
Norman Rakestraw
PEKIN - Norman Rakestraw, 92, of Pekin passed away at 12:25 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by family.
He was born May 7, 1927, in Pekin, the son of Allen Sr. and Olive Beal Rakestraw. He married Neomia June Rusk and later, Mary Evelyn Seymore, and both preceded him in death. His current partner of 20 years, Betty Goodyear, survives.
Also preceding him in death were his parents; three daughters, Tina Rakestraw, Teresa Rakestraw and Cathy Rakestraw; one son, Eddie Rakestraw; four brothers, Allen Rakestraw Jr., Philip Rakestraw, Clyde Rakestraw and Danny Rakestraw; one sister, Mary Spencer; and great-grandchildren, Levi and Olivia Vansaghi.
Norman is survived by one son, John Rakestraw of Manito; four daughters, Lisa (Shannon) Willhite of Petersburg, Mona (Rusty Jones) Rakestraw of Mason City, Keli (Terry Kinny) of North Pekin and Mara (Michelle Grasher) of Bloomington. He has twelve grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Norman last worked as a laborer in the construction trade for over thirty-five years, last working in 2009. He enjoyed working crossword puzzles, taking long walks, collecting coins and watching sports. He was also an avid Cardinals fan. Norman served in the U.S. Navy first in 1944-48 and was involved with "Operation Highjump" to Anarctica with Admiral Byrd. He was active in the reserves and was called back to service during the Korean War.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m Thursday at Meadow Lawn Cemetery in Manito. Pastor Steve Oaks will officiate. Presentation of the U.S. Flag to the family by the Hill-Palmer Post of the American Legion in Manito will follow.
Memorials may be made to the Hill-Palmer Post in his memory.
To leave an online condolence, go to www.hurleyfh.com. Maas-Hurley Funeral Home in Manito assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 2 to May 4, 2020