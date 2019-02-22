Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Norman Reeves
Peoria - Norman LaVerne Reeves, 90, of Peoria, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on January 15, 2019, at UnityPoint Proctor Hospital.
He was born August 2, 1928, to Floyd and Eva (Greenwood) Reeves in Bond County, IL.
He married Lorna Brenkman on October 28, 1950, in Peoria, IL. His loving wife preceded him in death on July 26, 1999. He was also preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and two sisters.
He is survived by his son Loran (Cheryl) Reeves of Pewaukee, WI; grandson Brent Reeves; granddaughter Allison (Kevin) Peterson; great-grandson James Preston Peterson; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. Norman was a true gentleman and his family was the joy of his life.
Norman was a Terminal Manager for ST Services until his retirement in 1989. He served honorably in the United States Army from 1951–1953. He was a devoted member of the University United Methodist Church and had a love for golf, bowling, and being outdoors. Norman was an avid St Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers fan.
A memorial service will be held at University United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 6. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. followed by a service at 10:30 a.m. A private family burial will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to the University United Methodist Church; 2818 N. University Avenue; Peoria, IL 61604.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
