Norman Stanton


1944 - 2020
Norman Stanton Obituary
Norman Stanton
EAST PEORIA - Norman Cliffton Stanton of East Peoria, IL was born in Greeneville TN. on August 5 1944 and passed away March 31 2020 at the age of 75. The family moved to East Peoria IL, when Norman was a young boy. He was a graduate of East Peoria High School in 1963, where he was an active member of the football team. After high school he worked at Caterpillar Inc. for a short time. Norm started an apprenticeship at Steamfitter local 353 in 1968, and was a proud member of the local for 52 years.
He was preceded in death by his father Pastel Stanton, mother Mary Ellen Stanton, sister Linda Severs, and brother Robert Stanton. He is survived by his sisters Carolyn Lovell and Donna Stanton and sister-in-law Holly Stanton. Also, surviving are his son Clifford Stanton of Morton, IL, wife Liza, and their three children Franklin, Anna Krause and Thomas. His Daughter Aimee Stanton of Chicago, husband Brad, and their two children Saffron and Norman.
Anyone that knew Norm could see him coming from a mile away, in his classic mail jeep that he loved. Norm would drop anything he was doing to help out his family, friends, or strangers in need. Norman had many interests including motorcycles, tinkering, fixing anything and everything, fishing, and hunting. He enjoyed spending time with his 5 grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held after social restrictions are lifted. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to TAPS. The family would like to thank: Kyle's care at Home (Michelle, and Loretta) Unity Point Hospice (Christina, Peg, and Leah) and the staff of Washington Senior Living. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
