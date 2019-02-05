|
|
Norman T. Endsley
BARTONVILLE - Norman T. "Doc" Endsley, 87, of Bloomington, Illinois, formerly of Bartonville, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, in Normal, Illinois, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on April 14, 1931, in Charleston, Illinois, to William "Mac" and Minnie (Harwood) Endsley. He married Helen C. Vacketta on July 18, 1953, in Westville, Illinois. She preceded him in death on February 14, 2012, in Peoria, Illinois.
He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Cathy; one son, Terry; and two brothers, Thomas and Carroll Endsley.
Surviving are two sons, Steve Endsley of Normal, Illinois, and David (Lori) Endsley of Bloomington, Illinois; one daughter-in-law, Cindy Endsley of Clarendon Hills, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Derek, Jamie, Melissa, Justin, Maria, Scott and Laura; two great-grandchildren, Evan and Brielle; a special friend, Connie Dedrick; and several nieces and nephews.
Norm was Superintendent of Limestone Community High School for many years. He started at Limestone in 1953 and retired in 1990. He developed the first public school senior citizen lunch and Christmas program in the State of Illinois. Norm also served as an Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Educational Administration and Foundations at Illinois State University. After Limestone, he served as Interim Superintendent for East Peoria Elementary School District 86 and Deer Creek Mackinaw School District. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1953, where he received the distinguished Alumnus Award. Norm received his Master's in Administration in 1960 from Bradley University and his Doctorate in Educational Administration in 1979 from Illinois State University. He served on the Board of Directors for the Better Banks in the area and the Greater Peoria Airport Authority. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Bartonville.
Norm served on various community activities over the years. He was a TEACHER to the very end. His greatest joy in life was his children, grandchildren and his Limestone community family.
Funeral services will be Friday, February 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 2525 W. Skyway Road, Bartonville, IL 61607. Father David Heinz will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church, with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery in West Peoria, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to the Endsley Family Memorial Scholarship Fund at Limestone Community High School, 4201 S. Airport Road, Bartonville, IL 61607.
You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019