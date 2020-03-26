|
Norman V. Jones
WASHINGTON - Norman V. Jones, age 90, of Washington, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. at his residence.
He was born May 8, 1929 in Hampshire, TN to Herbert and Lucille (Parker) Jones. He married Nell Sherrill on May 5, 1950 in Manchester, TN. She passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 in Peoria. He was also preceded in death by his parents, one son, Butch Jones, one daughter, Penny Kilgore, and three sisters: Lena Simmons, Gene Lane, and Shirley Moneyham.
Survivors include two sons: Russ (Katrina) Jones of Washington, Hugh (Sue) Jones of Washington, five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Norman worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for 35 years retiring in 1985. He was a member of the Local UAW 974. He and his wife were founding and lifelong members of Washington Church of Christ.
Graveside services will be private due to the Coronavirus. Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Washington Church Christ.
You may view Norman's obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020