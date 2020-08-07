Norman V. "Norm" Kelly
PEORIA- Norman V. "Norm" Kelly, 88, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
He was born on April 24, 1932 in Peoria to Orris and Lillian (Ryan) Kelly.
He married Gloria Keith on September 23, 1961 in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving is daughter, Lynne Renee (Paul) Schelly of Davenport, IA; son, Keith (Angie) Kelly of Peoria; grandchildren, Brooke (Chris) Galvan of New Lenox, IL and Sam Schelly of Davenport, IA; sister, Sara Shatto; brother, David (Debbie) Kelly; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 8 siblings.
Norm was a graduate of Bradley University and Woodruff High School and grew up in the El Vista neighborhood. He served during the Korean War and later as a medic with the U.S. Air Force. He went on to become a paralegal and a private investigator. Norm wrote close to 300 short stories, including mystery, fiction and adventure pieces. He was a member of the prestigious Mystery Writers of America for many years.
Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
To read more about Norm's life or to submit an online condolence please visit www.davison-fulton.com