Norman Walin

VARNA - Norman "Norm" Walin, 91, of Varna died on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Heartland Healthcare in Henry.
He was born on May 15, 1929, in Varna to the late Elmer and Ellen (Carlson) Walin. Norm married Jean Rickey on May 4, 1951, in Varna. Jean preceded him in death on January 20, 2020. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Dean and Willis Walin; and sister, Virginia Mae Colson.
Norm is survived by his son, Dennis "Spud" Walin and his wife, Sally, of Varna.
Born and raised in Varna, Norm farmed in the area all his life, with his father and then his own son, Dennis "Spud." He served on the Mid-County School Board and the Varna Farmers Co-op Board. Norm was also a member of the Marshall County Farm Bureau. He was the sexton of the Salem Lutheran cemeteries and a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Varna.
Norm was an Air Force veteran.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Cemetery #2, with Richard Joyce officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery a half hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Varna.
Online condolences may be left for Norm's family at lenzmemorialhome.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
