Norton Frederick Hardin
1944 - 2020
PEORIA - Norton Frederick Hardin, age 75, of Peoria passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 5:56 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on Sept. 14, 1944, in Louisville, KY, to William and Christina (Sweeny) Hardin. He married Judy Lane on June 25, 1966, in Peoria. She survives, along with one son, Richard "Bub" (Stacy) Hardin of Peoria; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Susie (Willie) Collins of Fairdale, KY.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Norton Michael Hardin Sr.; two brothers; and three sisters.
Norton worked for Caterpillar, Inc. as a Research Mechanic for over 40 years, retiring in 1998.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, drag racing and coaching/refereeing JFL, Biddy Basketball and youth baseball. Norton also was an avid CB club member going by the handle Fig-Newton "Figgy."
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of Norton's life will be at a later date. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Norton's wife, Judy, for funeral expenses.
You may view Norton's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
