1/1
Norvil Herrin
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norvil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norvil Herrin
MORTON – Norvil K. Herrin, 83, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on October 21, 1937, in Pekin, Ill., to Walter and Mabel (Swofford) Herrin. He married Carol Herron in Creve Coeur, Ill., on April 9, 1961.
Surviving are his wife, Carol Herrin, of Morton; two daughters, Kimberly Price of Hillsboro, Ill. and Christy (Lonnie) Robbins of Benson, Ill.; nine grandchildren, Jill (Justin) Chappelear, Jeremy (Abby Jo) Chambers, Justin Chambers, Kimber Price, Kassie Price, Phoenix Gingerich, Shannon Garber, Sara (Josh) Schrenk, and Brandon Robbins; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Troy Chappelear; one brother, Norman Herrin; and one sister, Janet Dorries.
Norvil was a US Air Force veteran and was known as a worker bee. He was a member of Grace Church in Morton, where he participated in mission trips and volunteered as part of the "A Team". He was a Christian man and someone who would always lend a helping hand.
He enjoyed spending winters in Texas for the last 13 years.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Burial of cremated remains will take place at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Grace Church in Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved