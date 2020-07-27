1/1
Norvin Heinz
Norvin Heinz
EDWARDS - Norvin C. Heinz, 93, of Edwards passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his residence.
Norvin was born on June 9, 1927, in Kickapoo, IL, a son of Alex and Rose (Gilles) Heinz. He married M. Blanche Edwards on June 24, 1950, in Kickapoo. She preceded him in death in 1993. He was also preceded in death by one son, Edward, one grandson, three sisters and four brothers.
Norvin is survived by three sons, George Heinz of Peoria, John (Susan) Heinz of Corvalles, OR, and Frank Heinz of Edwards; one daughter, Ann (Ted) Gleason of Guyton, GA; and one sister, Isabel Shockey of Peoria; as well as twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Norvin worked at Best Factory in Peoria and was then a Carpenter for the Carpenters Local Union 237 for 40 years. He was a lifetime member of St. Mary Church in Kickapoo and was an usher. He was also a former president of the Men's Club.
A funeral Mass will be held at his church, St. Mary's Church in Kickapoo, IL, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, with a half-hour prior visitation. Fr. Joseph Dondanville will officiate and burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Brimfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Norvin's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Mary's Church.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
