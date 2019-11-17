|
N.W. "Mike" Dever
MAPLETON - Noel W. "Mike" Dever, 64, of Mapleton passed away at 5:48 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Born March 9, 1955, in Pekin to Marion Howard "Mike" and Barbara (Beever) Dever, he married Sue Cooper on November 30, 1976, in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Barbara Kester of Pekin; one daughter, Rachael (Chris) Wolfe of Pekin; two sons, Michael Dever of Pekin and Samuel Dever of Chicago; five grandchildren, known as "the Wolfe Pack," Andrew, Emma, Owen, Avery and Abbott Wolfe, all of Pekin; three sisters, Christine Skelton of Pekin, Susan Dever of Canton and Julie (David) Atchison of Ozark, Missouri; two step-sisters, Andrea (James) Randall of Sanford, Florida, and Sharon (Dan) Shannon of Peoria; and four step-brothers, Greggory (Lisa) Knight of Pekin, Stanley (Denice) Kester of Bartonville, Steven Kester of Castle Rock, Colorado, and Scott (Michele) Kester of Columbia, Missouri.
Preceding him in death were his father; his stepfather, Emmanuel Kester; one brother, Patrick Dever; one step-sister, Lisa Lairson; one step-brother, Rickie Knight; one nephew, Adrian Skelton; and two nieces, Jill Wilson and Sally Wilson.
Mike was a faithful and active member of Pekin First Church of the Nazarene, where he had taught Sunday school, served on the Church Board and had participated in many other ministries, including helping coach the softball team.
He had worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 45 years, last working as a Lathe Specialist at the Mapleton facility.
A loving and devoted husband, dad and grandpa, he loved going to all of his children's and grandchildren's events, whether it was sports, school or church activities. He also loved just being a dad and being there to help his kids with any projects they may have at their own homes as he was very gifted mechanically and in carpentry. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, enjoyed bowling, gardening, especially vegetables, and then cooking with the harvest he reaped. He loved going fishing, especially when it involved going with his "Wolfe Pack."
His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Pekin First Church of the Nazarene. The Rev. W. Lloyd Brock will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pekin First Church of the Nazarene, 3514 Broadway Road, Pekin, IL 61554.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019