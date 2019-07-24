Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Peoria Friendship M.B. Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Peoria Friendship M.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ocie Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ocie Douglas


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ocie Douglas Obituary
Ocie Douglas
PEORIA - Mr. Ocie Douglas, 81, of Peoria, IL, transitioned to his heavenly home at 5:46 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Ocie was born on December 9, 1937, in Alligator, MS, to Earl and Jannie (Lee) Douglas. He married Pearline Franklin.
Ocie retired from Caterpillar in 2000. Ocie was chief usher at Peoria Friendship M.B. Church.
Ocie leaves to cherish his wife for over 40 years, Pearline Douglas of Peoria, IL; one son; six daughters; and three brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Peoria Friendship M.B. Church, with a visitation one hour prior, beginning at 9 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Claude Russell Jr., Pastor, will officiate.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 24 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now