Ocie Douglas
PEORIA - Mr. Ocie Douglas, 81, of Peoria, IL, transitioned to his heavenly home at 5:46 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Ocie was born on December 9, 1937, in Alligator, MS, to Earl and Jannie (Lee) Douglas. He married Pearline Franklin.
Ocie retired from Caterpillar in 2000. Ocie was chief usher at Peoria Friendship M.B. Church.
Ocie leaves to cherish his wife for over 40 years, Pearline Douglas of Peoria, IL; one son; six daughters; and three brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Peoria Friendship M.B. Church, with a visitation one hour prior, beginning at 9 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Claude Russell Jr., Pastor, will officiate.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 24 to July 26, 2019