Ocie Lee Dawkines
PEORIA - Ocie Lee Dawkines, 76, of Peoria passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist at 1:10 p.m.
He was born on April 1, 1944, in Brinkley, AR, to James L. Dawkines and Rachel L. Davis. They preceded him in death.
Ocie retired from Spurgeon Construction Company and then began a business called "Ocie Lee Lawn Care." He was the DJ and helped manage L.A. Connections for 37 years. Ocie had a love and passion for fishing, cooking and playing his tambourine. Ocie was a dedicated biker of motorcycle clubs called "P-town Posse MC" and "Peace Brothers MC." He was a member of the Peters H. Clark Elks Lodge #483 and a dedicated member of St. Paul Baptist Church.
Ocie leaves to cherish his loving wife of 41 years, Mary Gordon-Dawkines; three sons, Andre Dawkins of Oakland, CA, and Montell Burton and Ocie Dawkines, both of Peoria; two daughters, Vanetta Watson and Tiffany (Shondre) Johnson of Peoria; two brothers, Roy C. Farmer Sr. of Peoria and James Lee Dawkines Jr. of Mississippi; two sisters, Denise Dawkines and Valerie Dawkines, both of Kansas City, MO; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends this will miss him dearly.
A drive-up visitation service will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Following will be a private service at 12 noon. Pastor Deveraux Hubbard will officiate. Ocie will be laid to rest at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Online condolences and acknowledgements can be made at twparkschapel.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the "Dawkins Trust Fund" at CEFCU.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 20 to May 22, 2020