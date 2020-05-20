Home

POWERED BY

Services
T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel
201 N. Macarthur Hwy
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-6323
Resources
More Obituaries for Ocie Dawkines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ocie Lee Dawkines


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ocie Lee Dawkines Obituary
Ocie Lee Dawkines
PEORIA - Ocie Lee Dawkines, 76, of Peoria passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist at 1:10 p.m.
He was born on April 1, 1944, in Brinkley, AR, to James L. Dawkines and Rachel L. Davis. They preceded him in death.
Ocie retired from Spurgeon Construction Company and then began a business called "Ocie Lee Lawn Care." He was the DJ and helped manage L.A. Connections for 37 years. Ocie had a love and passion for fishing, cooking and playing his tambourine. Ocie was a dedicated biker of motorcycle clubs called "P-town Posse MC" and "Peace Brothers MC." He was a member of the Peters H. Clark Elks Lodge #483 and a dedicated member of St. Paul Baptist Church.
Ocie leaves to cherish his loving wife of 41 years, Mary Gordon-Dawkines; three sons, Andre Dawkins of Oakland, CA, and Montell Burton and Ocie Dawkines, both of Peoria; two daughters, Vanetta Watson and Tiffany (Shondre) Johnson of Peoria; two brothers, Roy C. Farmer Sr. of Peoria and James Lee Dawkines Jr. of Mississippi; two sisters, Denise Dawkines and Valerie Dawkines, both of Kansas City, MO; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends this will miss him dearly.
A drive-up visitation service will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Following will be a private service at 12 noon. Pastor Deveraux Hubbard will officiate. Ocie will be laid to rest at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Online condolences and acknowledgements can be made at twparkschapel.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the "Dawkins Trust Fund" at CEFCU.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 20 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ocie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -