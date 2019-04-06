O.G. "Ollie" Helderle

PEORIA - O.G. "Ollie" Helderle, age 90, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village.

Born on September 30, 1928, in Dubuque, IA, to Oliver A. and Gertrude L. Helderle, he married Virginia Durdle on July 26, 1952, at Our Lady of Victory Chapel in Indiantown Gap, PA. She survives.

Also surviving are one son, James (Francis) Helderle of Chattanooga, TN; two daughters, Mary Beth Helderle of Clinton, NY, and Karen Leigh (Paul) Mundie of Peoria; two grandchildren, Laura and Colin Barth of New York, NY; and one sister, Mary Wittrock of Oklahoma City, OK; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Ollie was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Joseph and Francis Helderle.

Ollie obtained his BS in Business Administration from Oklahoma City University, where he played varsity baseball and basketball. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952.

He joined Caterpillar, Inc. in 1949. He held various parts and service sales positions in Peoria and Geneva, Switzerland. He worked there for 36 years, retiring as a division manager in 1985. He played several years for the Caterpillar Cats basketball team and was a member of the 1952-53 team, which was indoctrinated into the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame. After retirement, Ollie worked several years as a consultant for the Employees' Association of Illinois.

He was a member of Mt. Hawley Country Club, where he served on the Board of Governors. Ollie was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Peoria, where he served on the Athletic Board, as President of the Parish Council and as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister.

Ollie was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with family, reading, listening to classical music and watching sports. He will be truly missed.

Ollie and his family were very grateful for the excellent care he received from the nursing and therapy staff at Lutheran Hillside Village and OSF Medical Center.

A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, with a visitation held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Franciscan Friars will officiate. Cremation rites have been accorded and a private burial of cremains will be at a later date at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ollie's name may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Holy Family Catholic Church.

Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.





Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary