Oj Nicholas
1946 - 2020
OJ Nicholas
PEORIA - Rev. Oliver "OJ" John Nicholas, 74, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
A private funeral service will be held at New Cornerstone Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, with a two-hour visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Mark A. McConnell will bring words of comfort. Rev. OJ will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery. The funeral service will be live streamed on Simons Mortuary's website or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Simons-Mortuary-232095303487150, promptly at time of the service.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing and attendance limits will be observed. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
