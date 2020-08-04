1/1
Olga M. Katus
1930 - 2020
PEORIA - Olga M. Katus, age 89, of Peoria, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 10:40 PM at her residence surrounded by her family.
Born August 10, 1930 in Holguin, Cuba, she was a daughter to Fernando and Olga (Talavera) Sainz. On August 19, 1950 she married Wayne R. Katus in Peoria and together they cherished 64 years until his death in 2014. Olga worked in sales and advertising for Traders Reality. She and her husband were both founding and active members of Holy Family Catholic Church where they served as Eucharistic Ministers and Ushers. Olga was also a member of the Mary Martha Society.
Survivors include 10 children: Mary Jo Welch of Peoria, Thomas (Darlene) Katus of Peoria, Lilia "Tickie" Chase of Peoria, Teresa (Steve) Kats of Cairo, GA, Patrick Katus of Bartonville, Peg (Jeff) Fortenbery of Cincinnati, OH, Olga (Bill) Leeds, of Delong, IL, Cristina (Greg) Barth of Edwards, Kitty (Fred) Jones of Peoria and Peter (Nancy) Katus of Peoria; 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Olga was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wayne, two sisters Ana Haley and Lilia Allessi, daughter-in-law, Katherine Katus and one infant grandson.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 between the hours of 9:30 – 10:30 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 AM at the church with Franciscan Friars officiating. Entombment of Ashes will take place in Resurrection Mausoleum.
Memorials in Olga's memory may be made to Holy Family School or the Alzheimer's Association.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
