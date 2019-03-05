|
|
Oliver W. Stanko
CANTON - Oliver W. Stanko, 97, of Canton passed away at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Graham Hospital.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Canton, where a visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. The Rev. Monroe Bailey will officiate. Burial will follow the services at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton.
Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels in Canton or First Baptist Church of Canton Capital Campaign. Checks for Meals on Wheels should be made out to Meals on Wheels, and may be sent to Mary Etta Scott, 546 N. 9th Avenue, Canton, IL 61520. Checks for the First Baptist Church of Canton may be sent to 301 East Elm Street, Canton, IL 61520.
To make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019