Oliver W. Williams Jr.

PEORIA - Oliver W. Williams Jr., 68, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center at 2:17 a.m.

He was born on December 14, 1951, in Hermanville, MS, to Oliver W. Williams Sr. and Earner E. (Epps) Williams. They preceded him in death.

He was a successful home improvement salesman for many years. He enjoyed fishing and socializing with family.

Oliver leaves to cherish his precious memory, his wife and life partner, Annie Williams of Peoria; two sons, Steven Williams and John Williams of Peoria; two brothers, Christopher Williams of Indianapolis, IN, and Sheldon Williams of Peoria; and three sisters, Earner (Jimmie) Roberts of Peoria, Ida Green of Indianapolis, IN, and Edna White of Lancaster, CA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Beulah Williams.

The family would like to honor Oliver's wishes; there will be no services and interment will be private.



