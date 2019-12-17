|
|
Ollie A. Tammeus
ARMINGTON -- Ollie A. Tammeus, 91, of Armington, passed away at 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Hopedale Nursing Home.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the Armington Christian Church. Funeral Services for Ollie will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Mr. Tyler Escoubas will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak View Cemetery in Armington.
Ollie Anna Tammeus was born January 4, 1928, in Lincoln, the daughter of Ralph and Leatha Burt Israel. She married Harold L. Tammeus on July 20, 1947. He preceded Ollie in death on April 25, 2000.
Ollie is survived by two children: Nancy (Bruce) Lindenfelser and Robert (Tami) Tammeus; one daughter-in-law, Connie Tammeus; five grandchildren: Clint (Brandy) Hutchcraft, Katie Tammeus, Amanda (Brandon) Palmgren, Leann (Matt) White, and Taylor (Josh) Zimmer; and seven great-grandchildren: Ethan, Lucas, Violet, Weston, Jagger, Presley, and Knox.
Ollie was preceded in death by her husband; one son: Harold Dale Tammeus; one granddaughter: Niki Hutchcraft; and two brothers: Homer Israel and Robert Israel.
She was a 1946 graduate of Hittle Township High School and a member of Armington Christian Church. She had worked at Lehn & Fink in Lincoln. Ollie enjoyed playing softball with teams in San Jose and Hopedale, and bowling in Minier and Atlanta. She was the greatest fan of all her grandkids.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Armington Christian Church or the Armington Fire and Rescue Department.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019