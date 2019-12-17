Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
202 NW Vine Street
Atlanta, IL 61723
217-648-2001
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Armington Christian Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Armington Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ollie Tammeus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ollie A. Tammeus


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ollie A. Tammeus Obituary
Ollie A. Tammeus
ARMINGTON -- Ollie A. Tammeus, 91, of Armington, passed away at 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Hopedale Nursing Home.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the Armington Christian Church. Funeral Services for Ollie will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Mr. Tyler Escoubas will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak View Cemetery in Armington.
Ollie Anna Tammeus was born January 4, 1928, in Lincoln, the daughter of Ralph and Leatha Burt Israel. She married Harold L. Tammeus on July 20, 1947. He preceded Ollie in death on April 25, 2000.
Ollie is survived by two children: Nancy (Bruce) Lindenfelser and Robert (Tami) Tammeus; one daughter-in-law, Connie Tammeus; five grandchildren: Clint (Brandy) Hutchcraft, Katie Tammeus, Amanda (Brandon) Palmgren, Leann (Matt) White, and Taylor (Josh) Zimmer; and seven great-grandchildren: Ethan, Lucas, Violet, Weston, Jagger, Presley, and Knox.
Ollie was preceded in death by her husband; one son: Harold Dale Tammeus; one granddaughter: Niki Hutchcraft; and two brothers: Homer Israel and Robert Israel.
She was a 1946 graduate of Hittle Township High School and a member of Armington Christian Church. She had worked at Lehn & Fink in Lincoln. Ollie enjoyed playing softball with teams in San Jose and Hopedale, and bowling in Minier and Atlanta. She was the greatest fan of all her grandkids.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Armington Christian Church or the Armington Fire and Rescue Department.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ollie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -