Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Service and Chapel
566 North Water Street
Decatur, IL 62523
(217) 362-6214
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Tabernacle of Praise Fellowship Church
1601 NE Madison Ave.
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Tabernacle of Praise Fellowship Church
1601 NE Madison Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ollie Weldy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ollie B. Weldy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ollie B. Weldy Obituary
Ollie B. Weldy
PEORIA - Ollie B. Weldy, 63, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her 3 sons, Terrance (Nancy) Weldy, Timothy (Adranilyn) and Damon (Sonya) Weldy, all of Peoria, IL; brother, Charles Weldy Sr.; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at 12 noon Saturday at the Tabernacle of Praise Fellowship Church, 1601 NE Madison Ave., with visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Professional Services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service in Decatur, www.walkerfs.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Service and Chapel
Download Now