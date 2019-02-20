|
Ollie B. Weldy
PEORIA - Ollie B. Weldy, 63, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her 3 sons, Terrance (Nancy) Weldy, Timothy (Adranilyn) and Damon (Sonya) Weldy, all of Peoria, IL; brother, Charles Weldy Sr.; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at 12 noon Saturday at the Tabernacle of Praise Fellowship Church, 1601 NE Madison Ave., with visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Professional Services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service in Decatur, www.walkerfs.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019