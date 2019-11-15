|
Olufemi Osunsami
PEORIA - Olufemi Osunsami, 80, of Peoria, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at 2:38 p.m. at his residence.
He was born Sep. 14, 1939 in Oke-Ako, Nigeria to Joseph and Deborah Osunsami. He married Margaret Oloye in 1965 in Lagos, Nigeria. She passed away Feb. 9, 2009 in Peoria.
Survivors include five children: Deborah (Garrett) Riley of Peoria, Margaret (Walter) McDonald of Peoria, Stephen (Joe Remillard) Osunsami of Atlanta, GA, Joseph Osunsami of Irving, TX, and Thomas Osunsami of Peoria. He is also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family burial will be in Parkview Cemetery at a later date. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, people can make a donation, in Olufemi Osunsami's name to: Central Illinois Memorial Kidney Fund, PO Box 235, Morton, IL 61550.
You may view Olufemi's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019