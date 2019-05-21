Peoria Journal Star Obituaries
|
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Oma Larke

Oma Larke Obituary
Oma Larke
CHENOA - Oma LaFollette Larke, age 94, formerly of Peoria Heights, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Meadows Mennonite Retirement Community in Chenoa, IL.
Oma was born on October 1, 1924, in Hanna City, IL, a daughter of A. Lloyd and Letha (Whites) LaFollette. She married Ted W. Larke on December 7, 1950, in Peoria. He preceded her death on May 3, 1999.
Surviving are one son, Tod (Kathleen) Larke of Bloomington; one daughter, Larl (Jerry) Toelle of Peoria; 6 grandchildren, Brianne Larke of Bloomington, IL, Tegan Larke of Bloomington, Jason Larke of LaRose, IL, Aletha Ewing of Phoenix, AZ, Haley Toelle of Portland, OR, and Rory Toelle of Joliet, IL; and four great-grandchildren, Dillon and Charlotte Weed and Cameron and Bryson Ewing.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Denise Jo Larke; one son, Ned C. Larke; 2 sisters, Dricilia and Wilda LaFollette; and one brother, Alfred J. LaFollette.
Oma worked at the Sprinkler Irrigation Corp. until 1987 when she retired. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Peoria.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with a one hour prior visitation. Pastor Robert Collins will officiate and burial will follow at Smithville Cemetery in Hanna City, IL.
Memorials in Oma's name may be made to the or a .
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 21 to May 23, 2019
