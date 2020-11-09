Omer "Jun" Land Jr.
PEORIA - Omer "Jun" Land Jr. of Peoria died on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria, Illinois.
Omer was born on March 26, 1929, in Peoria, Illinois, son of Omer and Beulah (Garrison) Land. They preceded him in death, along with two sisters, Louise Waldsmith and Faye Guzzo; and one brother Robert "Lee" Land.
He married Wanda L. (Pitstick) May on December 15, 1962, in Moline. Together they had a daughter, Sherri (Jerry) Spivack of Moorpark CA. He helped raise Wanda's four children, Candace (Ed) Beyers of Olney, IL, Randall (Jaque) May of Chillicothe, IL, Bradley (Linda) May of Cary, North Carolina, and Christine (Mark) Swendsen of Middlebury, IN; with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
After the death of Wanda, Omer married Donna McMillen on July 9, 1982. He was welcomed into her family with three daughters, Mary Russell of Dunlap, Rebecca (Eric) Petty of Kewanee and Barbara (David "Brock") Hardy of Jamestown, Ohio; and son in-law, Ernie Russell of Edelstein.
He was blessed with seven more grandchildren, Andrea (Troy) Stringer, Erica (Jason) Stegeman, Jessica Stubsten, Troy Cope, Jacob (Tabetha) Russell, Joshua (Lindsay) Hardy, Brock Hardy and Petra Petty; one granddaughter, Makayla Grace Petty, preceding him in death; 9 great-grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter on the way in December.
Omer was a United States Army veteran, serving in World War II, stationed at HQ Quam 226 MP Company, 1st Calvary, from 1946 to 1949. He and his granddaughter, SPC Erica Stegeman (VET), were able to go on the Honor Flight to Washington, DC, in September of 2017, where many wonderful memories were made.
Omer worked at Wabco/Komatsu, where he retired after 35 years, working as an equipment operator on the proving grounds in Spring Bay, Illinois.
He enjoyed playing Gin with his wife, Donna, where they played for high stakes, dimes. Omer loved his family very much. He never knew a stranger. He will be missed by not only his family, but many friends and special neighbors.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, with Pastor Ernie Russell officiating. Burial will be in the Chillicothe Cemetery in Chillicothe, Illinois. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials can be made to "Cystic Fibrosis Foundation," memo Team Lillian, mail to 68 County Road 350 N, Edelstein, IL 61526; Easter Seals for Cerebral Palsy, c/o Petra Petty, in Peoria, Illinois; or the Greater Peoria Honor Flight. To leave online condolences for Omer's family, please visit his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com
