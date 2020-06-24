Opal Austin
1937 - 2020
Opal Austin
WASHINGTON - Opal Austin, 82, of Washington, formerly of Princeville, died at 10:56 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her home in Washington, IL.
Private graveside services will be held at Osceola Cemetery in rural Bradford. Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee is in charge of arrangements.
She was born on June 24, 1937, in Osceola, IL, to the late Mabel Amburgy. She was raised by her grandparents, Jerry A. and Iva Amburgy, whom she deeply loved. She was married to Robert L. Nelson, and later to David H. Austin.
She is survived by her children, Ricky Nelson of Twin Mountain, NH, Bradley Nelson of Pembroke Pines, FL, Amber Austin of Washington, IL, and Deirdre (David) Blundy of East Peoria, IL; and two granddaughters, Teagan Blundy and Jentry Blundy of East Peoria, IL.
Opal retired from L.R. Nelson Corp. and later worked at CVS in Peoria, IL. She enjoyed eating out, shopping, having stylish clothes and always having a kitty by her side.
This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rux Funeral Home - Kewanee
507 S. Chestnut St.
Kewanee, IL 61443
309-853-4100
