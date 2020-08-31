Opal L. Gulick
PEORIA - Opal L. Gulick, age 97, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at 11:46 p.m. at her residence at Heartis Village in Peoria.
She was born on Nov. 12, 1922, on a farm near Mediapolis, IA, to Orville and Bernice (Lee) Dean. She married Alfred Gulick on June 30, 1940, in Kahoka, MO. He passed away on June 6, 1993, in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Peggy Gulick-Sullivan; one sister, Mary Schutz; and one brother, Lloyd Dean.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda Lane of Dunlap and Debby (Dennis) Mantick of Peoria; six grandchildren, Tracy Lane, Stephen Sullivan, Stephanie Lytle, Tami Lane, Kyle Mantick and Kelly Mantick; and three great-grandchildren.
Opal was a secretary at Calvin Coolidge School during the 1960s. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Peoria, the TTT organization, and was associated with Girl Scouts of America for over 25 years. She also enjoyed reading, sewing, doing crafts, traveling and camping with her husband, Alfred.
Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Peoria.
