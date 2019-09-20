|
|
Opal Lea Ebner
PEORIA - Opal Lea Ebner, 96, of Peoria, IL, formerly of Germantown Hills, IL, passed away at 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Generations at Peoria.
She was born on January 15, 1923, in Wynne, Arkansas, to Albert and Bertie Belle (McFatridge) Hull. She married Robert E. Ebner on March 2, 1946, in Wynne, Arkansas. He passed away on January 27, 1997.
Surviving are two sons, Robert "Rob" (Rebecca) Ebner of Peoria and Mark (Trish) Ebner of Williamsfield, IL; grandchildren, Shannon (Michael) Abelar, Jeremy Ebner, and Robert Ebner; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by son, Larry W. Ebner; one brother; and one sister.
Lea loved to garden and enjoyed playing bridge and cleaning the house. She was a volunteer and church secretary at First Federated Church in Peoria.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora, with the Reverend Steve Barch officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019