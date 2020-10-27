1/1
Ora "Pearl" Davis-Graf
1948 - 2020
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Ora "Pearl" Davis-Graf, 72, of Peoria Heights passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on June 1, 1948, in Newport, Arkansas, a daughter of Fred D. and Janie E. (Allen) Davis. She married Willi Graf on December 2, 1991, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on August 3, 2012, in Peoria Heights.
Pearl was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Thomas and Fred Davis.
She is survived by her two sons, Eric and Jeremiah Davis, both of Peoria; three grandchildren; two sisters, Mildred Hall and Carma (Allen Smolley) Davis-Smolley, both of Peoria; niece, Jane Davis of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and many cousins and friends.
Pearl was a sergeant for the Peoria County Sheriff's Department for over 20 years. She was a member of the Church of the Living God Temple #130 in Peoria and the Red Hat Society.
Pearl's funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service in Peoria. Elder Ralph White will be officiating. Her visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m., also on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria. Following the committal service at the cemetery, friends will be received at 2207 N. Linsley St., Peoria, IL 61604.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be left for her family at www.schmidthaller.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
October 27, 2020
A really great and caring woman...
She will be missed. Loved to travel.
A true Red Hatter.
Opal Burgess
Friend
