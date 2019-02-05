|
|
Ora Lee Hardin
PEORIA - Ora Lee Hardin, 94, of Peoria passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
She was born on Jan. 21, 1925, in Ripley, MS, to Manurvia Spight. She married Walter Hardin April of 1966. He survives.
Also surviving are children, Janice Lowery of Peoria, Walter L. (Petra) Hardin Jr. of El Paso, TX, Aleen (Rev. Dr. Warren) Hardin-Dillon of Atlanta, GA, and Talmon (Janet) Hardin of Copperas Cove, TX; 25 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, 2 brothers, 1 sister and 1 grandson.
Ora was a strong Christian woman who was a caring and devoted wife, mother, friend and to all that knew her. She knew no strangers and loved people. She was kind and generous. As the moon unfolds from the clouds, let us have a reflection of the glow of Ora's smile. Let the season of spring come and every flower that bloom flourish us with the bouquet of love that Ora so graciously gave. It was a blessing that she lived to be 94 years old, and she will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Dr. Warren Hardin will officiate. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the World Literacy Foundation.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019